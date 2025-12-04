German, French, Spanish ministers to meet on FCAS on December 11, says source

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Scale models of the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS / SCAF), Europe's next-generation fighter jet, are seen in Paris, France, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

BERLIN, Dec 3 - Defence ministers from Germany, France and Spain are set to meet on December 11 to discuss FCAS, Europe's next-generation fighter jet project, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 100-billion-euro ($117 billion) Future Combat Air System (FCAS), floated more than eight years ago, has been mired in disputes between the companies involved over workshare and prized technology.

Bloomberg first reported the planned meeting.

At stake is the next phase of plans to deliver a fighter flanked by drones for France, Germany and Spain by 2040, mirroring a UK-Italian-Japanese initiative called GCAP.

However, disagreements between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus mean the project has hit an impasse.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the project in a bid to try to make progress. REUTERS