German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute

BERLIN, Dec 15 - Prosecutors in Berlin have filed charges against the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) Matthias Moosdorf for allegedly greeting another party ‍member ​with the banned Nazi salute during ‍a parliamentary session, they said in a statement on Monday.

The Bundestag lower house ​of ​parliament voted in October to lift the Russia-friendly cellist-turned-politician's parliamentary immunity, paving the way for the charges.

According to prosecutors, Moosdorf, 60, ‍performed a heel click and a Nazi salute near one ​of the entrances of the ⁠historic Reichstag building during a parliamentary session in June 2023, ensuring the salute "would be perceptible to others."

In Germany, the use of slogans and symbols linked ​to anti-constitutional groups, including the Nazis, has been illegal since World War Two.

In ‌a statement, Moosdorf rejected the ​accusation that he had performed the Hitler salute while checking his wife's coat at the building's cloakroom.

"It is shameful that someone is trying to fabricate a political spectacle at this level instead of constructively engaging with the content of our party and its political ‍positions," he said.

The AfD, which is already polling first in ​surveys across Germany ahead of five state elections next year, has been ​forging stronger ties with MAGA-aligned Republicans.

The party ‌was classified earlier this year by Germany's domestic intelligence agency as a right-wing extremist organisation. REUTERS