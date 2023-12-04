German economy minister cancels trip to COP28 amid budget crisis

FILE PHOTO: German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck attends a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will no longer fly to Dubai for the COP28 climate conference because he was needed in Germany to carry on negotiations over the 2024 budget, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

Habeck was due to fly on Monday evening to attend COP28 and then travel to Oman, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

However, he was asked by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to postpone his trip and prioritise ongoing talks in the coalition government on how to tackle a 17-billion-euro ($18.50 billion) gap blown in the 2024 budget by a constitutional court ruling last month.

"Robert Habeck is cancelling his planned trip to COP and the region in consultation with, and at the request of the federal chancellor, and postponing it to the next possible date," the spokesperson said.

Both Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Scholz attended the conference, which started on November 30 and runs until December 12. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top