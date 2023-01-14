German defence minister Lambrecht to step down, say reports

FRANKFURT - Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, daily Bild reported on Friday, potentially adding to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s problems as he cautiously seeks to step up military support for Ukraine.

Ms Lambrecht, a member of Mr Scholz’s social democratic party SPD, has decided to step down to allow someone else to make a fresh start at the ministry but the exact timing of her departure is not yet clear, the paper cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

A defence ministry spokesman described the report as “rumours that we don’t comment on.”

A government spokesman also would not comment.

The news comes as Mr Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv to help it repel Russian forces from Ukraine.

Ms Lambrecht has been blamed for failing to get the Bundeswehr back in shape quickly despite a €100 billion special fund being agreed on for that purpose after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The long-running debate over the state of Germany’s defence capabilities intensified last month when several Puma infantry tanks were put out of service during a recent military drill.

Ms Lambrecht said at the time that Germany would not purchase any more of the tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable.

She was recently criticised by media and opposition figures for posting an outdoor video on social media on New Year’s Day in which she thanked servicemen and women, but struggled to be heard against background noise from firecrackers. REUTERS