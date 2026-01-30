German commuter transport faces ‘standstill’ on Feb 2 amid call for strike

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FRANKFURT – German bus and commuter rail services will likely grind to a halt on Feb 2 across the country as the main public services trade union called for an almost nationwide strike in a dispute with municipal and state employers over work conditions.

“It is safe to assume that public transport will come to a standstill in the affected transport systems,” union Verdi said in a statement on Jan 30 , adding that close to 100,000 staff have been called on to walk out.

Verdi is pushing for better working conditions in local public transport, such as reduced working hours, longer breaks and better pay for night and weekend shifts.

In some regions, collective bargaining on overall pay is also ongoing. REUTERS