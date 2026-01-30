Straitstimes.com header logo

German commuter transport faces ‘standstill’ on Feb 2 amid call for strike

People walk on the platform of the empty Cologne Central Station in Cologne, Germany, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The union Verdi is pushing for better working conditions in local public transport.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FRANKFURT – German bus and commuter rail services will likely grind to a halt on Feb 2 across the country as the main public services trade union called for an almost nationwide strike in a dispute with municipal and state employers over work conditions.

“It is safe to assume that public transport will come to a standstill in the affected transport systems,” union Verdi said in a statement on Jan 30, adding that close to 100,000 staff have been called on to walk out.

Verdi is pushing for better working conditions in local public transport, such as reduced working hours, longer breaks and better pay for night and weekend shifts.

In some regions, collective bargaining on overall pay is also ongoing. REUTERS

