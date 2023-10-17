German chancellor discussing getting aid to Gaza Strip with Israel, Egypt

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference, after a dialogue with Jordan's King Abdullah II (not pictured), at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about how to get humanitarian aid to civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and would raise the topic with Egypt's president as well.

"Germany and Israel are united in being democratic states, acting in justice and law even in extreme situations... I have spoken with the prime minister about ways to allow the people in Gaza to receive humanitarian aid as quickly as possible," Scholz said, speaking alongside Netanyahu in Israel.

"We want to protect civilians and prevent civilian deaths," he added. REUTERS

