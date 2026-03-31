German chancellor clarifies Syrian refugee comments after backlash

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (not pictured), at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, March 31 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified on Tuesday comments he made about the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland after economists and politicians warned that a mass departure could have a serious economic effect.

At a press conference with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday, Merz said some 80% of Syrians in Germany were expected to return to their home land in the next three years.

Politicians from several parties accused Merz of appearing to set an unrealistic goal and of damaging integration efforts. In addition, economists warned that an exodus on that scale could exacerbate labour shortages in some sectors.

"The Syrian president cited a figure of 80% of returnees within three years. We have taken note of this figure, but we are aware of the scale of the task," Merz said in a statement.

Germany is home to some one million Syrians, many of whom arrived during the 2015-2016 influx prompted by the war. A growing number have found work, especially in construction, logistics and healthcare, even as a political debate over migration has intensified and support for the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) surges. REUTERS