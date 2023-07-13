German foreign minister: We need China but China also needs us

The strategy passed after months of wrangling within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-way coalition. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BERLIN - Germany must reduce risks in its ties with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday, after the Cabinet passed its long-awaited strategy paper outlining its position on its relationship with the world’s second-largest economy.

“We want to work together with #China. Because we need China, but China also needs us in #Europe,” Ms Baerbock wrote on Twitter, adding that this applied to economic development, fair competition and climate policy.

However, Germany is also investing in other global partnerships, she added.

“We do not want any new over-exploitation of raw materials, but rather fair trade from which both sides benefit,” she said, adding that free trade agreements were part of this approach. REUTERS

