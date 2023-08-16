German cabinet OKs landmark bill over legal cannabis use

BERLIN - Germany’s cabinet passed a contentious bill on Wednesday to legalise recreational marijuana use and cultivation, one of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe that could potentially provide further momentum for a similar worldwide trend.

The legislation, which still has to pass parliament, would allow adults to possess up to 25g of the drug, grow a maximum of three plants, or acquire weed at cannabis clubs.

The centre-left government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes the law will curb the black market, protect consumers against contaminated marijuana and reduce drug-related crime.

A key pillar of the plan, which removes the taboo around cannabis use, is also a campaign to raise awareness about the risks, which should ultimately curb consumption, said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

“With the current procedures we could not seriously protect children and young people, as the topic has been made a taboo,” Dr Lauterbach told a news conference in Berlin to present the law.

“We have rising, problematic consumption, and we couldn’t simply allow this to go on,” he said. “So this is an important turning point in our drug policy.”

Opposition

However, opposition is fierce, with conservative policymakers in particular warning that it will encourage marijuana use and that the new legislation will create even more work for authorities.

“This law will be linked to a complete loss of control,” Mr Armin Schuster, conservative interior minister for the state of Saxony, told local media group RND.

Even lawmakers from Mr Scholz’s own Social Democrats have expressed scepticism. Interior Minister of Hamburg Andy Grote told broadcaster NDR that experiences in other countries showed consumption would simply rise with legalisation.

A United Nations narcotics watchdog said in March that moves by governments to legalise the recreational use of marijuana have led to increased consumption and cannabis-related health problems.

Dr Lauterbach said Germany had learned from other countries’ mistakes, however.

Mr Scholz’s government had already watered down original plans to allow the widespread sale of cannabis in licensed shops after consultations with Brussels.

Instead, it said would launch a pilot project for a small number of licensed shops in some regions to test the effects of a commercial supply chain of recreational cannabis over five years. For that, it will need to present separate legislation in a second phase.