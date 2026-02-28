German authorities to get more powers against foreign hackers, draft law shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt attends a session of the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

BERLIN, Feb 27 - Germany will give law enforcement more powers to fight cyber attacks, allowing security forces to intervene and shut down IT systems and delete data, including on foreign servers, a draft law seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

Jolted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Germany is also beefing up is armed forces and wants to give its spy agencies broader powers to tackle hybrid threats, sensitive steps in a country wary of its Nazi past.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has previously announced that Germany must be better equipped to defend itself against cyberattacks from abroad, which German security services suspect often come from Russia. Moscow has denied launching hybrid attacks on Europe.

"Like law enforcement, prevention of threats does not stop at national borders when it comes to combating cyberattacks," the draft law said.

While not allowed to launch large-scale cyber counterattacks, the law would allow authorities to redirect data traffic, shut down IT systems, and, in serious cases, delete or alter data, including on foreign servers.

Interventions in private systems generally require a court order, which can be obtained up to three days after the fact in cases of imminent danger. Hundreds of new staff will be hired.

The Federal Office for Information Security, or BSI, will be authorised to conduct "threat hunting", allowing it to detect and counter preparations for a cyber attack at an early stage rather than after the damage has been done.

Digital service providers and internet service providers will be obligated to cooperate, and violations will be subject to fines of up to 20 million euros ($23 million), the draft law said. REUTERS