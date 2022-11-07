Georgia booms as neigbouring Russians flee Putin's war

TBILISI - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom.

Georgia is on course to become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.

As much of the globe teeters towards recession, this country of 3.7 million people bordering the Black Sea is expected to record a vigorous 10 per cent growth in economic output for 2022 amid a consumption-led boom, according to international institutions.

That would see the modest US$19 billion (S$26.7 billion) economy, well known in the region for its mountains, forests and wine valleys, outpace supercharged emerging markets such as Vietnam and oil exporters such as Kuwait buoyed by high crude prices.

“On the economic side, Georgia is doing very well,” Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the country’s largest bank TBC, told Reuters in an interview at its Tbilisi headquarters.

“There’s some kind of boom,” he added. “All industries are doing very well from micros up to corporates. I can’t think of any industry which this year has problems.”

At least 112,000 Russians have emigrated to Georgia this year, border-crossing statistics show. A first large wave of 43,000 arrived after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 and Putin moved to quash opposition to the war at home, according to the Georgia government, with a second wave coming after Putin announced the nationwide mobilisation drive in late September.

Georgia’s economic boom - whether short-lived or not - has confounded many experts who saw dire consequences from the war for the ex-Soviet republic, whose economic fortunes are closely tied to its larger neighbour through exports and tourists.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for example, predicted in March the Ukraine conflict would deal a major blow to the Georgian economy. Likewise the World Bank forecast in April that the country’s growth for 2022 would drop to 2.5 per cent from an initial 5.5 per cent.

“Despite all expectations that we had ... that this war on Ukraine will have significant negative implications on the Georgian economy, so far we don’t see materialisation of these risks,” said Dimitar Bogov, the EBRD’s lead economist for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

“On the contrary, we see the Georgian economy growing quite well this year, double digits.”

Yet the stellar growth is not benefiting everyone, with the arrival of tens of thousands of Russians, many tech professionals with plenty of cash, driving up prices and squeezing some Georgians out of parts of the economy such as the housing rental market and education.

Business leaders also worry that the country could face a hard landing should the war end and Russians return home.

Georgia itself fought a short war with Russia in 2008 over South Ossetia and Abkhazia, territories controlled by Russian-backed separatists.