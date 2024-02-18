Gaza’s second-largest hospital ‘completely out of service’, health ministry says

Palestinians wounded in an Israeli strike lie along a corridor inside Nasser hospital, Gaza's second-largest. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 05:06 PM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 04:49 PM

CAIRO – The Gaza Strip’s second-largest hospital has been put “completely out of service”, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Feb 18.

“There are only four medical staffers currently caring for patients” inside Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Mr Ashraf al-Qidra told Reuters.

“The Nasser medical complex is the backbone of healthcare in southern Gaza Strip. Its ceasing to function is a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian displaced people in Khan Younis and Rafah,” he said.

Mr Qidra said a lack of fuel and fighting around the facility have put it out of action.

Nasser was Gaza’s largest functioning hospital until Feb 18. It has been under siege this week in Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli forces raided the hospital on 15. REUTERS

