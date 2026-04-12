Gaza aid flotilla aims to break Israeli blockade

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Global Sumud Flotilla committee members at a press conference as the humanitarian flotilla prepares to depart for Gaza from Barcelona, Spain, in April 12.

MADRID – A second flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza was due to set sail on April 12 from the Spanish port of Barcelona to try to break the Israeli blockade.

About 30 boats planned to leave the Mediterranean port city laden with medical aid and other supplies on the Global Sumud Flotilla, and more vessels were expected to join along the route towards Palestine.

The Israeli military halted about 40 boats assembled by the same organisation in October 2025 as they attempted to reach blockaded Gaza, arresting Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants.

Israel, which controls all access to the Gaza Strip, denies withholding supplies for its more than two million residents.

Yet Palestinians and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the territory are still insufficient, despite a ceasefire reached in October that included guarantees of increased aid.

Actor Liam Cunningham, a star in the Game Of Thrones television series, who is supporting the flotilla but not taking part, told Reuters: “Every kilogram of aid that is on these ships is a failure because all these people on these ships giving up their time to help their fellow human beings are doing what their governments are legally obliged to do.”

The World Health Organization has said that even during armed conflicts, states are obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure that people are able to reach medical care in safety.

Boats, part of a humanitarian flotilla, preparing to depart for Gaza from Barcelona on April 11. PHOTO: REUTERS

“This is a mission that aims to open a humanitarian corridor so the aid delivery organisations can arrive,” Mr Saif Abukeshek, a Palestinian activist and member of the flotilla’s organising committee, told Reuters.

Swiss and Spanish activists on t he 2025 flotilla said they were subjected to inhumane conditions during their detention by Israeli forces – an allegation that was rejected by an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson. REUTERS