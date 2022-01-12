Gay sex scene on Athens Acropolis sparks outcry in Greece

ATHENS (AFP) - Greek officials vowed on Tuesday (Jan 11) to track the people behind the filming of a gay sex scene on Athens' Acropolis, the country's most important archaeological site, after footage emerged online.

A culture ministry spokesman told AFP that they had launched an investigation into the video, which shows a sexual encounter between two masked men at the Unesco-listed site.

They wanted to "find as soon as possible those responsible for this illegal shoot", said the spokesman.

The anonymous producers of the short film called Departhenon said the Parthenon symbolised "nationalism, the cult of Antiquity" and "patriarchy".

They described the erotic scene between the two men at the site as a "political act".

But a statement on Friday from the culture ministry said: "The archaeological site of the Acropolis does not lend itself to activism or any other action that offends or shows a lack of respect to the monument."

The 36-minute film was first shown to a small audience on Dec 16 at the University of Thessaloniki in the north of the country without provoking an outcry.

It was its appearance online last Friday that sparked the backlash.

"As a Greek, I'm ashamed," the president of the Greek Actors' Association, Spyros Bibilas, told broadcaster ANT1.

"You can't do anything and everything in the name of activism."

The union representing those guarding the country's museums and archaeological sites expressed its "outrage and shame" over what it called a "vile film".

Heading off questions regarding the level of surveillance of such sites, it said they suffered staffing problems because the finance ministry "almost never approves the recruitment of guards".