Gaston Glock, the man behind the gun, dies aged 94: APA

VIENNA - Gaston Glock, the reclusive engineer and tycoon who developed one of the world's best-selling handguns, died on Dec 27, aged 94, Austrian news agency APA said.

The Austrian won loyal followings among police and military across the world with the weapons that bore his name. Forbes estimated his and his family's fortune at US$1.1 billion in 2021.

His rise began in the 1980s when the Austrian military was looking for a new, innovative weapon.

Up until then, the Glock company had made military knives and consumer goods including curtain rods. But he assembled a team of firearms experts and came up with the Glock 17, a lightweight semi-automatic gun largely made of plastic.

The revolutionary design - with a frame made of a high-strength, nylon-based polymer and only the slide made of metal - beat several other companies' blueprints and secured his upstart outfit the contract.

Soon the easily assembled weapon became a global hit. "Get yourself a Glock and lose that nickel-plated sissy pistol," Tommy Lee Jones said in the 1998 movie US Marshals.

Many US police officers used them and US rappers worked them into their rhymes, among them Snoop Dogg's Protocol and Wu-Tang Clan's Da Glock.

US soldiers found toppled Iraqi president Saddam Hussein hiding with a Glock in a hole in the ground in 2003. They later presented that weapon to US President George W. Bush, according to the New York Times.

Gun-control advocates criticised Glock for popularising powerful guns that they said were easy to conceal and could hold more ammunition than other guns.

A former US Marine combat veteran armed with what police described as a .45 caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine killed 12 people in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, in November 2018.

White supremacist Dylann Roof used a Glock pistol to kill nine African-American people during a Bible study session at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June, 2015.

Mallet attack

Glock himself rarely responded to criticism from activists, shunned public debate and, in 2000, refused to join other weapons manufacturers in signing a voluntary gun control deal with the US government.

He made few comments of any kind to the press, but the public got glimpses of a sometimes tempestuous private life through the courts.