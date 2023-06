Gas explosion starts fire in central Paris, at least 16 people injured

PARIS - A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, officials and witnesses said, injuring 16 people.

BFM TV showed fire services trying to hose down a building, and Parisians posted images on Twitter of a huge plume of smoke that was visible across much of the city.

Police told AFP that 16 people were injured, nine of them seriously.

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building “completely collapse.”

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was locted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

“This is chaos,” said Mr Christopher Gaglione, who said he witnessed the scene. REUTERS