G7 leaders unite in support to Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Caroline Merotto, wife of Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin, Japan's Prime minister Sanae Takaichi, Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, Brazil's Rosangela \"Janja\" da Silva, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, France's President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, British Prime Minister's wife Victoria Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister's wife Diana Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor's wife Charlotte Merz, European Commission President's husband Heiko von der Leyen, , Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Kenya's President William Ruto pose for a family photo before a cultural performance and concert during the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 - The leaders of the G7 countries said on Wednesday they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial integrity, and agreed to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy.

"In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions (against Russia), including those on the oil and gas sectors," the leaders said in a joint statement.

Separately, the leaders, who are meeting for a summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, have also welcomed the deal between the United States and Iran and said they are ready to contribute to its implementation.

They added they will make efforts to diversify energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and increase energy stocks. REUTERS