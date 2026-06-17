G7 leaders unite in support to Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia
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EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 - The leaders of the G7 countries said on Wednesday they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial integrity, and agreed to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy.
"In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions (against Russia), including those on the oil and gas sectors," the leaders said in a joint statement.
Separately, the leaders, who are meeting for a summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, have also welcomed the deal between the United States and Iran and said they are ready to contribute to its implementation.
They added they will make efforts to diversify energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and increase energy stocks. REUTERS