G7 foreign ministers observe a minute's silence for Navalny

Flowers and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are seen following Navalny's death, as people gather near the Russian embassy in Paris, France, February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 07:06 PM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 06:48 PM

MUNICH - G7 foreign ministers observed a minute's silence at the start of their meeting in Munich on Saturday to pay their respects to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who died in prison on Friday, the G7's Italian presidency said.

"For his ideas and for his battle for freedom and against corruption in Russia, Navalny was de facto led to death," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said as he opened a gathering of the major democracies on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"Russia must shed light on his death and stop its unacceptable repression of political dissent," Tajani said, according to his ministry. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top