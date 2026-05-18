G-7 finance chiefs seek to tackle imbalances as trade strains unity

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G-7 countries are trying to agree on a common toolbox of measures to stabilise markets and encourage domestic investment.

PARIS – Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers gathering in Paris on May 18 will try to find common ground on tackling global economic tensions and coordinating critical raw material supplies, even as geopolitical differences threaten to test the group’s cohesion.

The two-day meeting follows a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that yielded few concrete economic breakthroughs, as tensions over Taiwan and trade simmered beneath a display of diplomatic cordiality.

At the core of the Paris agenda will be what French Finance Minister Roland Lescure described as deep-seated global economic imbalances that are fuelling trade friction and risk a turbulent unwinding in financial markets.

“The way the global economy has been developing for the past 10 years or so is clearly unsustainable,” he said, pointing to a pattern in which China underconsumes, the US overconsumes and Europe underinvests.

Mr Lescure, who will host the talks, said the G-7 offered an opportunity for frank dialogue among allies at a time of widening disagreements with Washington.

“These discussions are not easy. I’m not going to tell you that we agree on everything, including, of course, first and foremost with our American friends,” he told journalists ahead of the meeting.

Finance ministers will be looking for an update on US-China relations following the Trump-Xi summit and the latest US efforts to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, as the Trump administration allowed a sanctions waiver on Russian seaborne oil to lapse on May 16 .

Merely agreeing each side bears some responsibility for the trade and capital flow imbalances would be a success, French officials involved in preparations said, though the US side is likely to be reluctant.

“I’d be shocked if they’re going to sign on to the idea this is the US’ fault in some way,” said Dr Philip Luck, director of the economics programme at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Ministers are also due to discuss the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict and volatility on global bond markets, which are of particular concern to Japan.

Britain’s Finance Ministry said Ms Rachel Reeves would “press for coordinated action to limit inflation and supply chain pressures, and restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz” at the meeting, and also reassert the government’s desire to reduce trade barriers between Britain and the European Union.

Divisions within the G-7 complicate efforts to project unity as ministers prepare for a June 15-17 leaders summit in the spa town of Evian.

A second priority will be critical minerals and rare earths, where G-7 governments are trying to coordinate efforts to reduce reliance on China, which dominates supply chains vital for technologies such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and defence systems.

Mr Lescure said the G-7 would push for stronger coordination to monitor markets, anticipate disruptions and develop alternative supplies, including through joint projects spanning allied economies. The aim is to ensure that “no country can ever again have a monopoly” over such materials, he said.

G-7 countries are trying to agree on a common toolbox of measures to stabilise markets and encourage domestic investment, possibly through price floors for producers, pooled purchases and also tariffs.

Nonetheless, the initiative is a long-term project that would yield little on the finance ministers’ meeting, said Dr Luck, who worked on the issue in the Biden administration.

“We are in the very early innings of figuring this out,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s agreement on a strategy even within the US government, let alone being able to articulate that in a convincing way to our partners in order to get them to sign on.” REUTERS