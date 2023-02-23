G-7 countries condemn Russian aggression, UN prepares Ukraine peace vote

BENGALURU - The Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers once again condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine on the eve of its one-year mark and pledged to increase financial support for Ukraine.

They increased their budget to US$39 billion (S$52 billion) and reaffirmed their “unwavering support for Ukraine”, calling Russia’s aggression “illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked” in a statement issued on Thursday.

The increase in funding will enable Ukraine to continue delivery of basic services and carry out critical repairs of damaged infrastructure, apart from stabilising the economy.

“We re-emphasise our shared commitment to our coordinated economic measures in response to Russia’s war of aggression,” Mr Shunichi Suzuki, Japan’s Finance Minister and this year’s G-7 chair, said from Bengaluru, India. “Our sanctions have significantly undermined Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the G-7 meeting that Western sanctions imposed on Moscow were hurting Russia badly. “Russia is now running a significant budget deficit,” she said. “It is finding it extremely difficult... to obtain the material it needs to replenish its munitions and to, for example, repair 9,000 tanks that have been destroyed because of the war.”

The G-7 gathering took place in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, where G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting on Friday and Saturday. The smaller group of developed nations showed their united front behind Ukraine, expecting that G-20 messaging may be watered down.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at an online G-7 summit on Friday. This week, Mr Kishida has announced Japan would provide US$5.5 billion in fresh aid for Ukraine.

The year-long conflict has devastated swathes of Ukraine, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and according to Western sources, has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.

The approach of the first anniversary of Russian troops storming across the border on Feb 24, 2022 has seen Western leaders step up their show of unity with Kyiv, with the Spanish Prime Minister on Thursday the latest leader to visit the capital.

In New York, the United Nations General Assembly was on Thursday to bring to a vote a motion backed by Kyiv and its allies calling for a “just and lasting peace”.

“Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the world body.