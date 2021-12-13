G-7 warns Russia of heavy costs if it attacks Ukraine

LIVERPOOL • Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G-7) warned in a statement yesterday.

US intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops.

The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of Nato threatens Russia and contravenes assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

At their meeting in the English city of Liverpool, the G-7 delegates said they were united in their condemnation of Russia's military build-up near Ukraine, and they called on Moscow to de-escalate.

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response," said the statement.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future."

A statement released by the Russian Embassy in London on Saturday evening, before the joint G-7 document was reported, said that Britain's frequent use of the phrase "Russian aggression" during the Liverpool meeting was misleading and designed to create a cause for the G-7 to rally round.

"Russia has made numerous offers to Nato on ways to decrease tensions. The G-7 forum could be an opportunity to discuss them, but so far we hear nothing but aggressive slogans," the embassy said.

For Moscow, the growing Nato embrace of a neighbouring former Soviet republic - and what it sees as the nightmare possibility of alliance missiles in Ukraine targeted against Russia - is a "red line" it will not allow to be crossed.

Mr Putin has demanded legally binding security guarantees that Nato will not expand further east or place its weapons close to Russian territory; Washington has repeatedly said no country can veto Ukraine's Nato hopes.

In 2014, Russia seized the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine, prompting the West to impose sanctions on Russia.

The Kremlin yesterday said that Mr Putin told US President Joe Biden that Russian troops posed no threat and that Moscow was being demonised for moving troops around its own territory.

Mr Putin and Mr Biden have agreed to hold more talks, Moscow said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were very serious conceptual differences between Russia and the United States on Moscow's "red lines".

The G-7 comprises Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the US, as well as a representative from the European Union.

"We call on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities," the G-7 said.

"We reconfirm our support for the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy Format to achieve full implementation of the Minsk Agreements in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine."

Earlier in the day, Russian state TV released comments by Mr Putin, in which he lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia".

"It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union," Mr Putin said of the 1991 break-up, in comments aired as part of a documentary film called Russia. New History.

The comments by Mr Putin, who served in the Soviet-era KGB, show how he viewed the collapse of the Soviet Union as a setback for Russian power. Ukraine was one of 15 Soviet republics.

Earlier this year, Mr Putin published an article on the Kremlin website setting out why he believed Russia's southern neighbour and its people were an integral part of Russian history and culture.

This view is rejected by Kiev as a politically motivated and over-simplified version of history.

REUTERS