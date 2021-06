The World Health Organisation has warned that the pledge by the Group of Seven wealthy nations to share a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses is too little, as the virus is moving faster than the global distribution of shots. WHO's views were echoed by the outgoing UN aid chief who said the G-7's "sporadic, small scale" effort is not serious enough to end the pandemic.

SEE THE BIG STORY: WHO: Covid-19 virus moving faster than the vaccines