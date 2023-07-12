G-7 to offer Ukraine security ‘framework’, Zelensky asks Nato allies for more arms

VILNIUS - Britain, the United States and global allies were due to unveil new security assurances for Ukraine on Wednesday, after a Nato summit the day before said Kyiv would be welcome in the alliance but stopped short of naming a date or exact conditions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the outcome as “absurd”, saying Ukraine deserved a clear timetable while it was fighting against a Russian invasion launched in February 2022.

Instead, a declaration by the Group of Seven (G-7) world’s most industrialised countries “will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack”, said a British government statement.

In practice, this would come as bilateral agreements with Kyiv on long-term military and financial aid to keep Ukraine’s army and economy running.

A White House official said the US would start such talks with Kyiv “soon”.

“We expect more non-G-7 allies and partners will want to join afterwards and do their own bilateral versions of this,” said the official.

The G-7 is made up of the US, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Italy and Britain.

Nato, an alliance built around mutual security guarantees – the concept that an attack on one is an attack on all – has carefully avoided extending any firm military commitments to Ukraine, worried that would risk taking it closer to a full-on war with Russia.

Ukraine is deeply suspicious of any less-binding security “assurances”, given that Russia’s invasion already trampled the so-called Budapest Memorandum under which international powers committed to keeping the country safe in exchange for Kyiv giving up its Soviet-era nuclear arms.

On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky held bilateral meetings with the US, Canada, Germany, Britain, Japan and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the second day of the Nato summit in Vilnius to secure more arms for his counter-offensive.

“More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine! We will bring new important defence tools to Ukraine,” he said on Twitter.

The first sitting of a new Nato-Ukraine Council was also due on Wednesday, a new format designed to tighten cooperation between Kyiv and the 31-nation alliance.