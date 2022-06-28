G-7 to condemn China's 'distorting' trade practices: US official

ELMAU CASTLE, GERMANY (AFP) - Group of Seven (G-7) leaders will condemn China's "distorting" international trade practices in an end-of-summit statement on Tuesday (June 28), a senior US official said.

"You'll see leaders release a collective statement, which is unprecedented in the context of the G-7, acknowledging the harms caused by China's non-transparent, market distorting, industrial directives," the official told reporters.

"The leaders will commit to working together to develop a coordinated approach to remedy China's non-market practices to help ensure a level playing field for businesses and workers," the official said.

Leaders will also criticise China's practice of locking poorer countries in "debt traps", which is a "first" for the G-7, the official said.

In addition, they will "commit to accelerate progress to tackle forced labour", with the goal of "removing all forms of forced labour from global supply chains".