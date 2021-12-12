G-7 nations present united front against Russian aggression

LIVERPOOL • The world's wealthiest democracies yesterday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression towards Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The Group of Seven (G-7) meeting hosted by Britain was attended in person by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada, and comes amid international concern that Russia could invade Ukraine. Russia denies planning any attack.

Ahead of the formal discussions, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss met Mr Blinken on Friday night and they expressed deep concern about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Any incursion by Russia "would be a strategic mistake for which there would be serious consequences", it added.

"We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors and we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy," Ms Truss told foreign ministers at the start of the meeting.

"To do this, we need to have a stronger united voice."

Ukraine is at the centre of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behaviour, and has said that it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

Ministers arrived at the Museum of Liverpool to a brass band playing Christmas carols before convening the first formal meeting session which will look at geopolitical issues including nuclear talks with Iran.

"What the G-7 meeting this weekend... is about, is about a show of unity between like-minded major economies, that we are going to absolutely be strong in our stance against aggression, against aggression with respect to Ukraine," Ms Truss told reporters ahead of the talks.

Britain, as current chair of the G-7, is calling for its members to be more strident in their defence of what it calls "the free world".

Earlier this week, Ms Truss said the "age of introspection" for the West was over.

She has highlighted the economic risks of Europe's dependence on Russian gas and the wider security threat posed by Chinese technology as examples.

The G-7 meeting is also expected to result in a joint call for Iran to moderate its nuclear programme and grasp the opportunity of ongoing talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive a multilateral agreement on its nuclear development.

Ministers from the European Union, Australia, South Korea and India will take part in some sessions as guests of the G-7, along with representatives from Asean.

Mr Blinken on Friday held a "productive" meeting with his counterparts from Britain, Germany and France, including a discussion of the Iran nuclear deal, a US State Department spokesman said yesterday. Talks between Iran and world powers over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday.

Under the original nuclear deal that then US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, Iran limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, EU and United Nations sanctions.

