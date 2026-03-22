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G-7 demands ‘immediate and unconditional’ halt to Iran attacks

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PARIS - Top envoys for the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced economies and the European Union on March 21 urged an “immediate and unconditional” end to Iran attacks against allies in the Middle East.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime,” the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the EU foreign policy chief, said in a joint statement.

They expressed “support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies”.

“We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens,” it added.

US-Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb 28 sparked a region-wide war, with Iran retaliating with strikes across the Middle East and beyond. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.