G-7 calls for international 'shared mission' to limit Afghan crisis

LONDON (REUTERS) - Group of 7 (G-7) foreign ministers called on Thursday (Aug 19) for the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further, a statement issued by British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

"The G-7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating," said the statement, issued by Raab following a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers.

Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G-7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

"The crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G-20, international donors, and with Afghanistan's regional neighbours," the statement said.