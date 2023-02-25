G-7 allies, Zelensky meet on Ukraine invasion anniversary

WASHINGTON - Group of 7 (G-7) leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met in a virtual summit on Friday to emphasise their commitment to halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched exactly a year ago.

The meeting, hosted by current G-7 chair Japan, began at 9.10am in Washington (10.10pm Singapore time) and ended at 10.38am, the White House said.

Ahead of the meeting, the United States announced a new US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) pledge of weaponry for Ukraine and sweeping measures to tighten sanctions against Russia, as well as new sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian war machine.

Japan’s prime minister said the G-7 would reiterate a call for other countries not to send military aid to Russia, which has occupied swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, while failing in its original goal of toppling the pro-Western government and occupying the capital Kyiv.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not single out any nation, though Russia has used Iranian drones in Ukraine, and Washington has recently warned that Beijing is weighing supplying Moscow’s war effort. China has denied those claims.

“In view of the military support for Russia by third countries that has been pointed out, the G-7 intends to call for such support to cease,” Mr Kishida told reporters ahead of the online summit.

“What’s important in today’s meeting is for the G-7 to remain united. In order to stop Russia’s invasion, it is also important to reaffirm that we will continue with and strengthen our sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine,” he added.

The prime minister declined to be drawn on whether and when he might visit Kyiv.

He is the only G-7 leader who has not yet travelled to the Ukrainian capital, with the Japanese government citing hurdles including security and keeping plans secret.

“We are continuing our reviews by taking into consideration various factors such as securing safety and maintaining secrecy. Nothing concrete has been decided, such as timing,” Mr Kishida said.

Mr Zelensky participated in the summit and Japan is reportedly considering inviting him to join an in-person G-7 summit in Hiroshima this May.

“As far as deciding which countries and organisations to invite for the G-7 Hiroshima summit in May, we will make the decision as the G-7 chair after consultations with relevant countries,” Mr Kishida said.