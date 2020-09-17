G-20 says equal access to vaccines is key to overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic

PARIS (REUTERS) - Equitable and affordable access to vaccines for all is key to overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery, the Group of 20 (G-20) Finance and Health ministers said on Thursday (Sept 17).

"We will continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes", the group said in a statement.

"An action plan will be presented at the G-20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in October 2020 and to the G-20 leaders' summit in November 2020."