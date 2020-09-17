G-20 says equal access to vaccines is key to overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic

A mall employee has a nasal swab test taken for coronavirus in Mumbai, India.
A mall employee has a nasal swab test taken for coronavirus in Mumbai, India.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Equitable and affordable access to vaccines for all is key to overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery, the Group of 20 (G-20) Finance and Health ministers said on Thursday (Sept 17).

"We will continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes", the group said in a statement.

"An action plan will be presented at the G-20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in October 2020 and to the G-20 leaders' summit in November 2020."

 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content