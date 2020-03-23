G-20 finance ministers agree on need for common strategy against coronavirus crisis

In a photo taken on March 19, 2020, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire addresses deputies at the French National Assembly in Paris.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - Finance ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) economic powers agreed on Monday (March 23) during a conference call to prepare a common strategy to overcome the coronavirus crisis, France's finance minister said.

Mr Bruno Le Maire said in a tweet that the call had produced "confirmation of a violent economic impact from the health crisis on the global economy, financial support for developing countries (and) preparations for a common exit strategy from the crisis".

This story is developing.

 

