Funds linked to Hungary PM Viktor Orban were used in Euronews takeover, says report

BUDAPEST - Entities close to Hungarian premier Viktor Orban covertly took part in the buyout of the Euronews channel, according to a joint investigation by Hungarian, French and Portuguese media.

Portugal-based investment fund Alpac Capital bought a majority stake in the struggling media company in 2022, reportedly for about €170 million (S$246 million).

The sale was approved by the French government.

At least a third of the funds come from sources linked to Mr Orban, Hungarian investigative website Direkt36, French daily newspaper Le Monde and Portuguese weekly magazine Expresso revealed late on April 11.

A Hungarian investment fund, Szechenyi Funds, contributed €45 million, the report says, citing internal documents.

A 64-page preparatory presentation obtained by Direkt36 suggests that political reasons were involved in the decision.

One slide detailing Szechenyi Funds’ vision for Euronews states “building cooperation with top universities to mitigate left-wing ideology and bias/one-sidedness” as one of the goals.

An insider source quoted by the investigative website said it was obvious the order to finance the investment came from “high up”. The source said people making the investment were instructed that nothing was to be made public.

The Hungarian government’s main communication partner company, New Land Media also provided a long-term loan of €12.5 million to a local subsidiary of Alpac Capital involved in the takeover, its owner Gyula Balasy confirmed to Direkt36.

Euronews, Szechenyi Funds and New Land Media did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

In an email to AFP, Mr Orban’s press chief, Mr Bertalan Havasi, said the Hungarian government “doesn’t know anything” about the deal.

Speculation about the nationalist leader’s possible involvement surfaced earlier, as the head of Alpac Capital, Mr Pedro Vargas David, is the son of a former European parliament member, Mr Mario David, a former adviser to and personal friend of Mr Orban.

Hungary’s nationalist premier had previously denied links to the Euronews deal, stressing that his right-wing Fidesz party “does not conceive plans for a world empire”.