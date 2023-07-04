Fund-raiser for police officer who shot French teen reflects divisions

PARIS - A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the family of the policeman who shot dead teenager Nahel M in France topped €1.4 million (S$2 million) on Tuesday, outstripping donations to his victim’s family and drawing anger from a swathe of French society.

The fallout from the death, and from the wave of rioting it triggered in France’s poor suburbs, continued to dominate political debate, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne advocating in parliament a crackdown on young rioters and their parents.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted a meeting with 302 mayors of towns where rioting took place and told them violence was subsiding.

“Will the return to calm last? I would be prudent, but the peak that we experienced these past few days is over,” he was quoted as saying by a participant.

After listening to a range of views from the mayors, he said some humility was necessary as there was no consensus emerging on how best to respond to everything that had happened.

The fund-raising effort on behalf of the officer who shot dead Nahel M a week ago was launched on the GoFundMe platform by far-right media personality Jean Messiha, who received more than 72,000 private donations.

Left-wing politicians have branded the fund-raiser as shameful, while the far-right has defended a police force it says is a daily target for violence in the low-income suburbs that ring French cities. It is a debate that reflects the deep fractures running through French society.

“This police officer is the victim of a national witch-hunt and it is a disgrace,” Mr Messiha tweeted soon after launching the campaign.

The police officer has been charged with voluntary homicide and remanded in custody.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure called for the campaign for the officer to be shut down.

Fund-raising pledges for the family of Nahel stood at €352,000.

Police resentment

The June 27 shooting of Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian-Moroccan descent, unleashed violence on a scale that shocked France, before police clamped down on the rioters, resulting in relative quiet over the past two nights.

Police made 72 arrests overnight, the interior ministry said.