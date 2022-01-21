Full moon arising

A group of skywatchers gather beside St Michael's Tower to watch the first full moon of 2022 rise behind Glastonbury Tor in Somerset, Britain, on Monday.

January's full moon is traditionally known as the Wolf Moon, likely because wolves can be heard howling at the moon more around this time of the year. It is also known as the Old Moon and Ice Moon.

Full moons occur when the moon is exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, according to Space.com. As a result, the moon looks illuminated because the sun's light is reflected off it.

The next full moon - also known as the Snow Moon - will be on Feb 16.

