From talking ducks to scary croissants: 2021's weirdest news

PARIS (AFP) - How we laughed in 2021. Yes, the year was plagued by Covid-19, fires and floods, but it also threw up some weird and wonderful news to lift the spirits.

Here is our selection:

A final leak

There was only so long United States Secret Service agents guarding Ms Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner could hold on...

Mr Donald Trump's seemingly favourite child and her millionaire partner refused to let agents use any of the "6½ bathrooms" in their Washington mansion, it was revealed days before her father left the White House in January.

Instead, they had to use the toilet at Barack and Michelle Obama's nearby home.

A dog's life

A woman in Quebec stopped by police walking a man on a leash during a coronavirus curfew insisted "she was walking her dog", which was permitted under the rules.

Childbirth no excuse

South Korean officials issued a reminder to pregnant women to have enough pressed shirts, socks and underpants, as well as frozen meals ready for their husbands when they are away in hospital giving birth.

What an amazing tool

A Danish children's television show about the misadventures of a man with "the world's longest willy" went viral.

John Dillermand (John Penisman in English) uses his extraordinarily long member to get himself out of tricky situations. But it also lands him in deep trouble like many a male before him.

What the f...

The idea that swearing is bad turns out to be a load of old cobblers.

US research found people who use profanities tend to be more intelligent, creative, honest and less likely to "engage in serious unethical behaviours".

Dead lucky

An Indian man declared dead after a motorcycle crash began to move on an autopsy table as doctors got ready to open him up.

Just. Stop. Talking.

Mr Yoshiro Mori resigned as Tokyo Olympics chief in February after the former premier declared that the trouble with women is... they talk too much.

Mr Mori later apologised, saying: "I don't speak to women much."

We can see you...

The entire board of a California primary school resigned after they were caught dissing parents as pot-smoking slackers on a Zoom call.

In the mood for love