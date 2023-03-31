From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

PARIS - From brick-sized handsets popular with stockbrokers to intensely powerful computers that sit in all our pockets today, mobile phones have been forged by a half-century of innovation.

1973: Hello, moto

On April 3, 1973, an engineer at the US telecommunications company Motorola makes the first call from a mobile device, dubbed DynaTAC.

Mr Martin Cooper calls Mr Joel Engel, a competitor working for Bell Labs, from 6th Avenue in New York. But it takes a further 10 years for the first mobile phone to be marketed.

In 1983, Motorola starts selling the DynaTAC 8000X in the United States for a cool US$3,995 (S$5,300).

Nicknamed the brick, it weighs just shy of a kilogram and measures 33cm.

1992: ‘Merry Christmas’

On Dec 3, 1992, Mr Richard Jarvis, an employee at British telecommunications company Vodafone, receives the first text message. His computer wishes him “Merry Christmas”.

The message would sell at auction in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT, in 2021 for US$150,000.

1997: Finn-ovation

Finnish brand Nokia begins a string of innovations that pushes the boundaries of mobile phones.

In 1997, its 6110 model introduces mobile games to the masses with Snake.

Two years later, the 7110 is the first phone to use wireless networks for browsing, and the same year the 3210 brings predictive writing to the world.

In 2003, Nokia launches its affordable, robust 1100 model, targeting developing countries.

It shifts 250 million units, making it the best-selling phone in history.