Friend of Dubai princess files 'torture' complaint in Germany

BERLIN - A friend who helped the daughter of Dubai’s ruler in her doomed bid to flee the UAE said on Thursday she had filed a complaint in Germany for “torture and kidnapping”.

In March 2018, Princess Latifa, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, attempted to leave the UAE on a yacht along with Ms Tiina Jauhiainen, her Finnish capoeira coach.

But on the night of March 4-5 their vessel was surrounded by Indian naval boats and detained by soldiers who then towed the yacht back to the United Arab Emirates.

Ms Jauhiainen alleges she was “arbitrarily detained and tortured by UAE security forces, working alongside the Indian Navy”.

She says she was subjected to lengthy interrogations without a lawyer and forced to sign a confession by UAE security services, who she said accused her of “kidnapping” Princess Latifa.

“Today, I am starting my fight for Justice for what I suffered for trying to help my friend Latifa,” she tweeted on Thursday.

“My legal team have submitted a complaint in Germany asking the (federal) Prosecutor to investigate the people responsible including the ruler of Dubai and Head of Interpol Maj Gen (Ahmed Nasser) Al-Raisi.”

She added: “Torture and kidnapping should never happen and those who are responsible must face consequences.”

A lawyer for Ms Jauhiainen, Ms Elisabeth Baier, said the German complaint was based on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, regardless of where they were committed.