Fresh debris of Russian-style drones found in Romania, says Nato

BRUSSELS - Fragments of Russian-style drones have been found on Romanian territory for a third time, Nato said on Wednesday.

Nato spokesman Dylan White said in a statement that the Romanian ambassador to the alliance updated allies on “Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure near Romania”.

He added however, that “Nato has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allied territory”.

As a Nato member, Romania is party to Nato’s mutual defence agreement.

Romanian soldiers discovered drone fragments around the eastern village of Plauru near the Ukrainian border on Saturday, and Bucharest announced on Sunday that it had protested to the Russian government.

Drone debris had already been discovered in the Plauru region, opposite the Ukrainian port of Izmail, at the beginning of last week, just a few kilometres from Saturday’s discovery.

The Nato spokesman said Romania had “informed Allies that fragments of drones similar to those used by Russia have been identified on Romanian territory for a third time”.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in a telephone conversation over the weekend.

Mr Stoltenberg said on X, formerly Twitter, there was “no indication of intent to hit Nato, but the strikes are destabilising”.