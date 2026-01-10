Frenchman fined for cracking egg on far-right leader Jordan Bardella’s head

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jean-Paul answering media questions ahead of his trial, in Montauban, southwestern France, on Jan 9.

MONTAUBAN, France - A French court on Jan 9 handed a suspended sentence to a 74-year-old man who last year broke an egg on the head of the leader of France’s main far-right party – and possible presidential candidate – Mr Jordan Bardella.

It also ordered the retired farmer, identified in court as Jean-Paul, to pay a €1,000 (S$1,160) fine, as well as damages to Bardella of €500 for harming his image and €600 to contribute to his legal fees.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party is eyeing its best chance to win the presidency when President Emmanuel Macron steps down in 2027 after the maximum two consecutive terms.

Three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, 57, had been hoping to run again for the anti-immigration party, but has been barred from running pending an appeal in an embezzlement case.

The appeal trial starts next week, with a verdict expected in the summer.

If she fails to overturn her conviction, Le Pen has said that Mr Bardella, her 30-year-old lieutenant, could run in her place.

Standing in the dock wearing jeans and a navy-blue wool jacket, Jean-Paul apologised for an act he admitted was “violent”, but said he wanted voters to wake up.

He said he aimed the egg to “warn citizens that we’re falling asleep”.

“Once they’re in power, it will be too late,” he said of the far right.

Mr Jordan Bardella (second from left) may run to be France’s president if far-right leader Marine Le Pen is unable to run due to an embezzlement case. PHOTO: REUTERS

The retired farmer had queued up on Nov 29 at a launch of Mr Bardella’s new book in the southern town of Moissac, squashing an egg on his head when he reached him.

The same man was also sentenced in 2022 after throwing an egg at another far-right candidate, Mr Eric Zemmour, during the 2022 presidential elections. AFP