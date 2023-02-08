French unions vow to fight on after fewer join pension protest

PARIS – French labour unions pledged to keep up the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to drop an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age after Tuesday saw a marked drop in the number of people turning out to protest the reform.

Around 757,000 took part in a third day of marches across the country.

That figure is down from at least 1.27 million on Jan 31, according to numbers from the Interior Ministry.

Participation in a general strike was also lower.

A fourth wave of protests is planned on Saturday, when unions will be keen to build on the momentum seen during the first two calls for action last month.

They are trying to make Mr Macron back down on his proposal to lift the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

The French leader insists he will see his programme through.

“The message this evening will be a call for massive demonstrations on Saturday,” CFDT union leader Laurent Berger said, according to Agence France-Presse.

The extent of public discontent will be closely watched by lawmakers.

They have started to review the draft pension reform bill in the National Assembly ahead of a Feb 17 deadline for this round of debate to conclude.

‘Better pensions’

“We’re about full employment and better pensions,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in parliament on Tuesday. If the government does nothing, this will lead to higher taxes, rising unemployment and a drop in purchasing power, or alternatively a drastic fall in pensions, she said.

Ms Borne said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper this weekend that the government was considering another carve-out so more workers can retire before they turn 64.

The concession would add to other provisions designed to allow those who began working at a young age to retire earlier.

Opinion polls suggest these arguments are failing to convince.

The latest survey by Ifop for Paris Match and Sud Radio also showed Mr Macron’s approval rating has fallen further to 34 per cent and is at its lowest level since March 2020, just before Covid engulfed the country.