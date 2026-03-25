French tycoon Bollore denies political war against public broadcaster

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PARIS, March 24 - French media tycoon Vincent Bolloré told lawmakers on Tuesday that he had become the "perfect scapegoat" for what he described as a hostile elite, rejecting accusations that his conservative media empire was waging a political war.

The hearing forms part of a parliamentary investigation into France's public broadcaster, an inquiry led by a lawmaker allied with the far‑right National Rally (RN), a political context that has itself fuelled controversy.

In rare public comments by the reclusive billionaire, the main shareholder of conglomerate Vivendi and its Canal Plus TV group, Bolloré, 73, said critics had cast him as a common enemy in a broader cultural struggle over media and power.

"I am the perfect scapegoat," he said. "We do not bow. We are free. And that's why we displease."

At the centre of the debate is CNews, the rolling news channel controlled by Bolloré's Vivendi group, which critics have likened to Fox News for its opinion‑driven format and polarising tone.

Media watchdogs and opponents accuse the channel, as well as other outlets in the Bolloré group such as the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, of near‑constant coverage of immigration and security, which they say fuels far‑right narratives.

REFLECTING AUDIENCE DEMAND

Bolloré rejects that criticism, arguing that CNews addresses subjects ignored elsewhere and reflects audience demand — a claim he says is borne out by its record ratings.

Framing his defence in religious terms - a rare occurrence for a captain of industry in France, which prides itself on strict secularism in the public domain - Bolloré said he was a Christian democrat guided by faith rather than political combat.

"I am not at war with anyone. I pray for my enemies," he said.

"I have my convictions. I am a man of values, who believes in the fight. Who loves his country. Who loves Christ. I do not mix who I am, what I believe, what we are, with commercial, industrial, or economic matters," he added.

Asked why the media outlets he owned were fierce critics of state channels and radio stations, he denied any strategy aimed at weakening public broadcasting, insisting his group had "no interest" in attacking it.

Bolloré said the issue was not editorial independence but cost, questioning whether France could afford to spend around 4 billion euros a year on public broadcasting, while stressing that he supported the principle of public service media.

Asked whether he endorsed comments by star CNews presenter Pascal Praud, who had alleged a possible link between bed bugs and migrants, Bolloré distanced himself from editorial decisions while emphasising his personal beliefs.

"I welcome all migrants. I have many Muslim friends," he said, adding that he did not intervene in programmes and that presenters were free to express views that might "disturb". REUTERS