French town probes 'poison meatball' dog deaths at race

MONTPELLIER - French officials have launched a probe after three dogs were allegedly killed with poisoned meatballs at a canine cross-country race.

A fourth dog is receiving treatment following the incident at the French Canicross championship, which sees pet owners run with their dogs for sport.

The suspected spiking took place in the southern French town of Vauvert, the public prosecutor in nearby Nimes told AFP on Sunday.

The prosecutor has begun an animal cruelty investigation, which carries the risk of two years behind bars and a 30,000-euro (S$43,218) fine.

On its Facebook page, the Federation of Canine Sports and Leisure explained the event was hit by a “despicable criminal act”, saying someone “put poisoned meatballs on the site”.

It has cancelled the second day of the championship final.

The town mayor has banned people from entering nearby woods and countryside during the probe while investigators try to piece together what happened. AFP