French teenager dies after collision with police vehicle - media

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS - A teenager, hospitalised in a critical condition on Wednesday after his scooter collided with a police car after allegedly refusing to stop in Elancourt in the Yvelines, near Paris, has died, French media reported, citing the Versailles Public Prosecutor's office.

Two police officers were taken into custody, Agence France Presse and Le Monde reported.

Two probes have been opened - one for “refusal to comply” and another for “involuntary injuries by driver”.

In late June the killing of 17-year-old Nahel at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb sparked five days of riots and looting. REUTERS

