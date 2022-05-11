News Analysis

French support for Ukraine questioned with Macron's proposal for new European 'political community'

Global Affairs Correspondent
Mr Macron's proposal does not offer Ukraine the only objective it seeks: an eventual full and equal membership in the EU. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
51 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - While United States intelligence services are warning that the war in Ukraine may last for months, if not years, French President Emmanuel Macron is already turning his attention to what Europe should do once the guns fall silent and once Ukraine has to be anchored in fresh security arrangements.

In a wide-ranging speech to the European Parliament earlier this week, Mr Macron proposed the creation of a new "European political community" for Ukraine and other countries - such as Georgia or Moldova - wishing to escape from Russian political and military pressure.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top