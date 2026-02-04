French student ‘premeditated’ teacher stabbing out of ‘hatred’: Prosecutor

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Students and their parents stand in front of the La Guicharde middle school after a teacher was seriously injured after being stabbed by a student on Feb 3.

– A 14-year-old student who stabbed and gravely wounded an art teacher in France acted with premeditation, a prosecutor said on Feb 4 , telling investigators he was driven by “hatred”.

The 60-year-old victim remains in a serious condition after the attack on Feb 3 in the south-eastern town of Sanary-sur-Mer, said Mr Raphael Balland, the public prosecutor in the nearby city of Toulon.

The student, now held on suspicion of attempted murder, admitted taking a knife from his family kitchen specifically to carry out the attack, he said.

The teenager told police he stabbed the teacher four times in front of a class of 22 students because he had “too much hatred”, added Mr Balland.

The prosecutor said on Feb 3 there was no known religious or political motivation behind the stabbing.

The student was allegedly upset that the teacher – a 28-year veteran of the school – had reported several disciplinary incidents involving him, which he described as “unfair”.

The teenager told the authorities he now “deeply regretted” his actions, claiming he felt more hatred towards himself than his victim after the attack.

He is due to appear before a court, which will decide whether to place him in pre-trial detention as requested by the prosecution.

The attack is the latest in a series of incidents in France involving violence by pupils against teachers or fellow students.

A 14-year-old schoolboy was in 2025 charged with the murder of a teaching assistant after allegedly stabbing her to death in June.

He attacked the 31-year-old, a mother of a young boy, during a bag search in the eastern town of Nogent.