French security officers fired at man with knife in Paris station: media

  • Published
    1 hour ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris railway police shot and severely injured a man who threatened them with a knife in Paris train station Saint Lazare on Monday evening, French media reported on Tuesday (Nov 2).

BFM TV and CNews televisions said the man pulled out a knife and shouted "Allahu Akbar" when he was approached by security officers for not wearing mandatory face mask as required under France's Covid-19 measures.

The motives of the attack are not known. A Paris police spokesman had no immediate comment.

A spokesperson for Paris prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into attempted murder and promoting terrorism.

