French Prime Minister: Air France flights to Tel Aviv suspended

PARIS - Air France has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv following Saturday's attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
"Air France has suspended its flights for the time being," Borne told BFM TV on Sunday. REUTERS
