French Prime Minister: Air France flights to Tel Aviv suspended

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

PARIS - Air France has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv following Saturday's attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"Air France has suspended its flights for the time being," Borne told BFM TV on Sunday. REUTERS

