French president’s top diplomat held talks in Moscow on Feb 3, sources say

FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks flanked by his diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne during a diplomatic meeting with Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Germany national security advisor Jens Ploetner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France April 17, 2025. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) with his diplomatic adviser, Mr Emmanuel Bonne, who reportedly travelled to Moscow for talks regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Emmanuel Bonne, Macron's diplomat, met Kremlin officials on Feb 3 to discuss key issues, primarily Ukraine, aiming for dialogue.
  • The French presidency acknowledged "technical level" discussions with Russia, conducted transparently and in consultation with Ukraine and European allies.
  • Macron stated Europeans must re-engage in direct talks with Putin if US-led peace efforts fail, restoring European discussion channels.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron’s most senior diplomat was in Moscow on Feb 3 to hold talks with Russian officials, said a source who was aware of the meeting and two diplomatic sources.

The first source said Mr Emmanuel Bonne, who has been at the helm of Mr Macron’s diplomatic cell since 2019, had met officials at the Kremlin.

He did not give more details beyond saying the aim was to have dialogue on key issues, most importantly Ukraine.

The French presidency neither confirmed nor denied the talks, but said: “As the President said during his doorstep yesterday, discussions exist at a technical level in full transparency and in consultation with President Zelensky and with the main European colleagues.”

The two diplomatic sources said allies had been made aware of the initiative and that Mr Bonne had held talks with Mr Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Macron said in December that Europeans would have to re-engage in direct talks with the Russian leader if the latest US-led efforts to broker a Ukraine peace deal founder.

European leaders wary of Mr Putin’s military ambitions have smarted at their exclusion from peace talks led by US President Donald Trump’s administration, compelled instead to shore up Ukraine’s negotiating positions from the sidelines.

Mr Macron told reporters on Feb 3 that efforts were under way to restart dialogue with Mr Putin.

“It’s being prepared and so there are discussions that are being held at a technical level,” he said, adding that it was being done in consultation with Ukraine.

“It’s important that the Europeans restore their own channels of discussion.” REUTERS

