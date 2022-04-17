French presidential debate: Pivotal campaign moment in Macron-Le Pen race

PARIS (AFP) - The live televised presidential debate on Wednesday (April 20) between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is set to be a crucial moment in a tight race for the Elysee.

The pair will trade blows from 1900 GMT (3am Thursday Singapore time) in a clash set to be watched by millions of French nationwide ahead of the April 24 run-off election.

Unlike the United States, where Republican and Democratic candidates spar at least twice, France's frontrunners get just one chance to take each down on live TV.

AFP takes a look at past clashes in what is now a French political tradition, many of which are etched into the memories of the French as turning points in political history.

1974: Hearts and minds

Around 25 million people tuned in for France's the first ever US-inspired televised presidential debate, pitting Socialist candidate Francois Mitterrand against centrist finance minister Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

The two were neck-and-neck in the polls but the patrician Mitterrand's attempts to lecture his reform-minded opponent on wealth redistribution backfired.

"It's a matter of heart not just intelligence," Mitterrand argued, to which Giscard retorted: "You don't have a monopoly on the heart, Mr. Mitterrand." Giscard won the election.

1981: 'Man of the past'

Seven years later, the two met again, with Mitterrand itching to take revenge.

This time, the incumbent was the one talking down to his opponent, calling him a "man of the past" and asking him to prove his economic credentials by quoting the franc-deutschmark exchange rate.

"I'm not your student!" Mitterrand objected.

Giscard suffered the ignominy of being the first French president voted out after a single term.