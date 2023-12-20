French President Macron to defend his contested migration bill on TV

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with members of the research community about the vision of the future of the French research, at the Presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on December 7, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/ FILE PHOTO
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will speak about his government's new migration law on television later on Wednesday, hours after lawmakers gave their final approval to the contested bill, as tense debates exposed cracks in his camp.

The tougher rules, introduced to get the right to vote the law so it could go through, have caused unease among some of Macron's more left-leaning lawmakers.

Daily Le Figaro reported that Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne over the bill. There was no immediate confirmation or response from Borne.

Francois Bayrou, head of centrist party Modem and one of the key parties in Macron's coalition, said that his party continued to support the government.

"Modem is still part of the governing coalition," he told France 2 television. REUTERS

