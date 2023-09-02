French President Macron: I talk 'every day' to Niger's ousted president Bazoum

French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with young residents of Baumes-de-Venise, in southern France. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he spoke on a daily basis with Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been removed from power in a coup.

“I speak every day to President Bazoum. We support him. We do not recognise those who carried out the putsch. The decisions we will take, whatever they may be, will be based upon exchanges with Bazoum,” said Mr Macron.

Mr Macron’s comments were published on the Elysee’s social media platform and were made as he spoke about educational matters to reporters in southern France.

Niger’s military government, which seized power on July 26, accused Mr Macron on Friday of using divisive rhetoric in his comments about the coup and of seeking to perpetrate France’s neo-colonial relationship with its former colony. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Italy fears military solution to Niger crisis could foment migration
EU defence chiefs warn of more instability as coup wave hits Gabon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top